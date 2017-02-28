

CTV Montreal





The federal Liberal party will not allow St. Laurent borough mayor Alan DeSousa to run as a candidate.

CTV Montreal has learned that the party confirmed two other candidates for the riding, Yolande James and Marwah Rizqy, but refused DeSousa's application.

His name will not appear on the ballot at the vote where members will decide which candidate will represent the Liberals in an upcoming by-election.

No reason for the decision was provided.

DeSousa is going to address the matter Tuesday afternoon, and said he will appeal the decision to party brass.

The longtime mayor of St. Laurent confirmed his intent to win the Liberal nomination for the riding of St. Laurent earlier this month, hoping to then represent the party in a by-election triggered by the resignation of Stephane Dion.

Dion was first elected in that riding in 1996.

James, a former MNA, took a leave of absence from a job at Radio-Canada and in February confirmed her intent for the Liberals.

A tax law professor, Rizqy ran for the Liberal party in the 2015 election and finished a few hundred votes behind the NDP candidate in the riding of Hochelaga, which until then had been considered a lost cause for the Liberals.

No other major party has named candidates for the April 3 by-election