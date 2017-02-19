Explosion leads to three arrests for narcotic production
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 8:17AM EST
Three men were arrested on Saturday after an explosion linked to the manufacture of narcotics alerted police to their activities.
The detonation happened in an apartment on St-Laurent Blvd., near Villeray St. in the Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.
The three individuals were taken to hospital for burns on their faces. They are likely to face charges for producing narcotics.