The consequences for mistreating animals are worse than for mistreating seniors, a well-known Quebec patient’s rights advocate is arguing.

Paul Brunet with the Council for the Protection of Patients didn't mince words Tuesday morning when he spoke before hearings began on Bill 115, the proposed legislation to fight elder abuse.

Tabled last fall, the bill doesn’t go far enough, said Brunet.

“This government adopted last year a very severe fine for people who mistreat animals, but unfortunately in the bill for people who abuse the elderly, we don’t see any fines, so we think that the government must be more serious,” he said.

He argued that fines to protect animals can go as high as $65,000, yet Bill 115 doesn't include penalties.

Brunet is not alone criticizing the bill.

The CAQ also said it doesn't have teeth. The party wants to make it mandatory to denounce abuse: for example, employees who witness abuse at a seniors’ residence would be legally obligated to report it.

Mandatory denunciation was included in an earlier version of proposed legislation – Bill 399 - tabled by the Liberals three years ago, and the CAQ is wondering why it has now been excluded.

Minister for Seniors Francine Charbonneau said she is concerned about too many cases ending up in front of the courts, some of which could be false alarms and not real abuse.

The hearings continue until Friday.

How can we protect an elderly friend or relative?

Brunet said better training of personnel and better supervision, but added that family and friends play a crucial role in the well-being of the elderly.

“It has been proven that the more the relatives and friends go and visit the elderly and vulnerable, the less they are subjected to negligence or even mistreatment. Go and visit your family member in a long-term facility or hospital. You’re going to help the therapy of the patient and make sure they will never be at risk for negligence or mistreatment,” he said.