There's strength in numbers as thousands of bicyclists take to the streets for Montreal's annual bicycle festival.

The annual event begins Friday June 2 with Tour La Nuit.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. at Lafontaine Park, thousands of riders headed through Old Montreal and along the south side of the Lachine Canal to Cabot St. before heading to Jeanne Mance Park.

The 20 km ride wrapped up with a concert and amusement rides set up in the park for the weekend.

Tour De L'Ile

On Sunday there are five possible routes for the Tour de L'Ile, with riders heading out on 28, 30 or 50 km car-free routes around LaSalle, Lachine, CDN-NDG and the downtown core.

Those routes will be entire off-limits to motorized vehicles on Sunday morning and into early Sunday afternoon.

Riders who want to cover more distance can opt to leave Angrignon Park and then go around the entire West Island, following the Mille Iles River to Senneville and Ste. Anne de Bellevue before coming back along Lake St. Louis.

Joelle Sevigny of Velo Quebec said despite the road closures, people in cars will be able to get around.

"We have all the information for people who have to take their car this weekend. People can go on Waze, they can go on our website, we have a phone line for all automobilistes that need information also. We take care of everybody," said Sevigny.