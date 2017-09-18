

CTV Montreal





Quebec's securities watchdog is demanding the maximum sentence available under the law against a businessman found guilty of running what amounted to a Ponzi scheme.

The AMF called for Lino Matteo to spend five years in prison and pay fines of $4.8 million after defrauding investors of at least $108 million.

Matteon was found guilty earlier this month of 270 counts of securities fraud.

Because Matteo was charged with violating the securities act, and not through the criminal code, five years in prison is the longest possible sentence.

Matteo was founder and president of Mount Real, which scammed 1,300 investors through a financial structure so complicated, and so ephemeral, that nobody understood it.

In reality the company was taking money from later investors and giving it to earlier investors, while taking a substantial cut.

The company collapsed in 2006 when it declared bankruptcy. The $108 million is gone and Matteo says he doesn't know what happened to it.

During sentencing arguments, the Crown pointed out that Matteo blamed rules, regulators, and bankruptcy trustees for the fiscal loss, and said Matteo would do it all again if he could.

Matteo, who represented himself throughout the trial, hired a lawyer to argue his case for sentencing arguments.

Sylvie Bordelais was expected to ask for a postponement to order to prepare to argue Matteo's side at this penultimate stage of the trial.