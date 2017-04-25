

CTV Montreal





A man convicted 10 years ago of killing his girlfriend is hoping to get an early release from prison, but the victim’s family is outraged at any efforts to lessen his sentence.

Isaac Renquina was sentenced to life in prison for the 2001 killing of Pierrette Charrette. Charrette was found beaten to death in the couple’s home in the Laurentian town of St-Antoine. Their two young daughters were home at the time of the murder.

Renquina’s sentence made him eligible for parole after serving 25 years but on Tuesday, he was in court asking a jury for permission to apply for early parole under a now-defunct portion of the Canadian Criminal Code dubbed the “faint hope clause.” That clause allowed prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment to apply for early parole after 15 years.

The clause was abolished by the federal government in 2011 but prisoners sentenced prior to that are still able to apply.

Charrette’s family has strongly opposed the move and will submit letters to the court arguing against Renquina’s early release.