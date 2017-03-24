

A coalition of citizens’ groups, environmentalists and a labour union has filed a motion in court to stop Montreal’s electric train project.



The group wants to ensure that there is a proper environmental review on the light-rail project that would link the West Island, downtown, and the South Shore.



In January, Quebec’s environmental review board BAPE raised several red flags, including the fact that key elements were missing.



The environmental board said there were just too many unknowns to the $6-billion project, from finances and environment.



In particular, the board pointed out documentation on natural habitats is missing, which means necessary studies have not been done.

The board also wants to know exactly how the project is being financed.

The coalition is driven by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, and wants to argue in court that the government should be required to go back to the drawing board and answer the questions from the environment review board for the full environmental review



Environmental groups agree, saying the environmental strains have never fully been demonstrated.



There is also pposition to the concept of the train financed by a private entity, the Caisse de depot.



“Is Montreal going to be hostage to a private company for its number one method of transport? Those things were never, never questioned. The information was never supplied, and we’re asking the court – if we’re going to have a consultation, make it a real consultation,” said coalition lawyer Ricardo Hrtschan.



Public funding is slowly being confirmed for the project.



One media outlet has reported that there will be about $1.2 or $1.3 billion set aside to finance the light train when the provincial government tables the budget next week.



La Presse is also reporting back-room deals with Ottawa to finance another $1 billion off this project – money that was not in this week’s budget, but the media outlet said talks will lead to a deal between Ottawa and the Caisse de depot.