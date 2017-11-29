

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Jonathan Drouin and Phillip Danault scored in the second period and Carey Price made 25 saves to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday for a third straight win.

Price is 3-0-0 and has allowed only two goals on 100 shots since he returned last week after missing 10 games with a lower body injury. Montreal improved to 11-12-3.

Mark Stone scored his 14th goal for Ottawa (8-9-6), which has lost seven games in a row, it's longest drought since it went 0-6-1 in 2012.

The Senators have not won since sweeping a pair of games from Colorado in Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 10-11. Defenceman Erik Karlsson went without a point for a seventh game in a row.

Ottawa goalie Mike Condon, pressed into service by Montreal when Price missed most of the 2015-16 season with an injury, started against the Canadiens for the first time and faced 30 shots.

The Senators struck shorthanded when Stone intercepted an Alex Galchenyuk pass at the right point, skated in alone and beat Carey Price with a backhander 4:02 into the game.