The Bombardier and Alstom consortium has won a multi-billion-dollar contract to provide trains in France.

They were the only group competing for the tender launched by the French National Railway Company, SNCF, to deliver up to 255 double-decker trains.

Siemens abandoned its bid, while CAF was refused because SNCF did not think it had enough production capacity to actually deliver the trains on time.

The first part of the contract calls for 71 trains to be delivered in 2021 at a cost of 1.55 billion euros (C$2.16 billion). Thirty percent of this income goes to Bombardier, with the rest going to Alstom.

The trains will be designed at Bombardier's facility in Crespin, France, and some cars will be built there as well, but the majority of work will take place at Alstom's eight factories in France.

With a file from The Canadian Press