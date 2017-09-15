

CTV Montreal





Multiple cars were set on fire overnight at lot used by several car dealerships in Dollard des Ormeaux.

Firefighters rushed to the lot at St. John's Blvd. and Harris St. at 1:30 a.m. Friday when five cars were engulfed in flames.

The damage to those vehicles was extensive but other cars parked nearby were not damaged.

With obvious signs the cars were deliberately set on fire -- including traces of flammable liquid found at the scene, the arson squad took over the investigation.

They planned to look at surveillance cameras to see if they could spot the suspect or suspects.