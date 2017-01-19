

CTV Montreal





Brace yourselves to see more camouflage pants on the streets of Montreal: Paramedics in the city and in Laval will join their police brethren in wearing the famous protest pants.



The 960 Urgences-Sante paramedics promise to wear the infamous camouflage cargo pants along with the rest of their normal uniform to protest delayed contract talks.



Their last contract agreement ran out in March 2015.



They say they often have to stay 30 to 45 minutes after their shifts without compensation, and that they believe there are too few ambulances on the road, leading to service delays.



Salary, workload and pensions are all also issues they want to bring to the table in negotiations.