Ambulance workers to don camo pants in protest, too
Security officers at Montreal courthouse wearing camouflage pants in protest, Thursday, June 11, 2015. (Caroline Van Vlaardingen / CTV News)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 8:02AM EST
Brace yourselves to see more camouflage pants on the streets of Montreal: Paramedics in the city and in Laval will join their police brethren in wearing the famous protest pants.
The 960 Urgences-Sante paramedics promise to wear the infamous camouflage cargo pants along with the rest of their normal uniform to protest delayed contract talks.
Their last contract agreement ran out in March 2015.
They say they often have to stay 30 to 45 minutes after their shifts without compensation, and that they believe there are too few ambulances on the road, leading to service delays.
Salary, workload and pensions are all also issues they want to bring to the table in negotiations.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec woman jailed in the Bahamas on sexual assault charges against a minor
- Quebec Solidaire leader expected to announce she will not run again
- Ambulance workers to don camo pants in protest, too
- Formal complaints lodged against Trudeau for French-only responses
- Complaint filed over treatment of dog on Winnipeg-area film set
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Formal complaints lodged against Trudeau for French-only responses 3
- Call of the Wilde: Win the middle, win the game 1
- Quebec woman jailed in the Bahamas on sexual assault charges against a minor
- Tim Raines named to the Hall of Fame 3
- Laval to build $61 million aquatic centre
- PM fields questions from Quebecers - seulement en français 4
- Azur trains not rolling as preliminary report fails to show source of damage 1
- Goodbye lighting blues: Mayor opts for 'warmer' LED street lights 2
- Dogs found tortured and killed: SQ seeks those responsible 2
- Penguins solve Price, defeat Canadiens 4-1 1
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States