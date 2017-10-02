Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting to go straight to trial
Alexandre Bissonnette appeared in court on Thursday. (Alexandre Bissonnette/Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 11:56AM EDT
The man accused in the slayings of six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque last January will bypass his preliminary hearing and go straight to trial.
The prosecutor in the case filed a direct indictment against Alexandre Bissonnette today during a hearing in Quebec City.
Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques also announced a new charge -- one count of attempted murder involving 35 victims, including four children, who were in close proximity when the alleged attack occurred.
Bissonnette already faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.
The vice-president of the Islamic Cultural Centre, five widows of the men who were killed and another survivor who was seriously wounded during the attack attended today's hearing.
The case returns to court on Dec. 11 when a trial date before judge and jury could be set.
