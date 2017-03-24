40-hour police standoff in Chateauguay ends in man's death
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 7:41AM EDT
A 40-hour police standoff in Chateauguay has ended with a 61-year-old man’s death.
The incident began at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when a bailiff visited a single-family home on Rossini St. to serve papers and was confronted by the man. The bailiff said he may have been armed.
Chateauguay police were advised, and at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Sureté du Quebec stepped in in a long waiting game with the man.
At approximately 1:30 am on Friday, Sûreté du Québec officers outside the home heard a gunshot.
Several minutes later, after entering the house, the officers found the body of the 61-year-old man who had taken his life.
This version of events will be verified with investigators from the Independent Bureau of Investigations, and Montreal police will also gather evidence.
