

The Canadian Press





A 40-hour police standoff in Chateauguay has ended with a 61-year-old man’s death.



The incident began at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when a bailiff visited a single-family home on Rossini St. to serve papers and was confronted by the man. The bailiff said he may have been armed.

Chateauguay police were advised, and at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Sureté du Quebec stepped in in a long waiting game with the man.



At approximately 1:30 am on Friday, Sûreté du Québec officers outside the home heard a gunshot.

Several minutes later, after entering the house, the officers found the body of the 61-year-old man who had taken his life.

This version of events will be verified with investigators from the Independent Bureau of Investigations, and Montreal police will also gather evidence.