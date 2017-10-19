

CTV Montreal





A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Laval on multiple charges related to child pornography.

Sûreté du Québec child sexual exploitation investigators say Mark-Anthony Rivest appeared at the Laval courthouse Thursday to face charges of luring, extortion, possession and production of child pornography.

The suspect used the pseudonym Raphael Hamlet to contact victims on social media networks.



The Facebook page he used showed he befriended multiple teenaged girls and young women, and asked to chat with people. He also posted once saying he was "very insulted" by people calling him a "fucking pedo" and that he was gay and in a six-year relationship.

"I'm a model and I'm working on a photoshoot project. All the offended bitches are pleased to let me live," he wrote.

Police have searched the suspect's home and seized computer equipment for analysis.

Anyone with information related to the suspect are invited to contact the Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264. All calls are confidential.