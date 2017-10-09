

The Canadian Press





Two people were killed in a Joliette car crash involving a vehicle driven by an underage, 15-year-old motorist on Monday morning.

According to the Surete du Quebec, five teenagers – all minors – were in the vehicle, which belonged to one of the teen’s parents.

At 2:00 a.m., the car skidded off Base-de-Roc Blvd. and struck a tree. Police said excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were killed in the crash. Two other passengers, ages 13 and 16, were taken to hospital where they are in critical condition. Police said all occupants of the car were male.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was interviewed by SQ investigators to determine the circumstances of the crash. Police said they may face criminal charges.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.