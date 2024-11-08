SAQ prices are going up in February

MONTREAL
    An SAQ Inspire rewards card is seen at one of the provincial liquor stores, Friday, March 29, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz An SAQ Inspire rewards card is seen at one of the provincial liquor stores, Friday, March 29, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) says it will be increasing its prices this winter.

    The price hike, which will take effect in February 2025, will exclude "small-price" wines, which are sold for less than $12.

    According to the SAQ, this new "moderate" mark-up is necessary due to rising costs and the financial context in which it operates.

    The Crown corporation points out that there has been only one increase in its mark-up since 2017, which took place last May, but it now plans to review it annually.

    The mark-up represents the gross margin that the SAQ takes after paying suppliers.

    In May, the increase excluded wines sold at $15 or less.

    In 2025, that will be reduced to bottles sold for less than $12.

    The surcharge will apply differently to the various alcohol and bottle prices.

    For a $15 wine, the SAQ indicates that the mark-up will increase by 0.3 per cent, representing about five more cents on the retail price of the bottle.

    For spirits priced at $45, the mark-up will increase by 3.4 per cent, which will have an impact of $1.50 on the retail price.

    Last spring, SAQ CFO Édith Filion explained that mark-ups represent about half of the corporation's total revenues.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 8, 2024. 

