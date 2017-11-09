118-vote win: Longueuil mayoral candidate wants a recount
Josée Latendresse, seen here campaigning in 2017, is calling for a judicial recount
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 4:03PM EST
Josée Latendresse is calling for a judicial recount in the Longueuil mayoral race.
She lost to Sylvie Parent by 118 votes out of 59,984 ballots cast.
Officials rejected 1,266 ballots on Sunday.
In her demand for a recount Latendresse is citing actions observed by her official witnesses.