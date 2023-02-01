Young hockey players who fled war in Ukraine arrive in Quebec for international peewee tournament
A group of young boys who fled the carnage during the war in Ukraine arrived in Quebec City Wednesday for a hockey tournament that brings players together from around the world.
But it's been a long road for them to get here.
The group of players between the ages of 11 and 12 now live scattered across Europe due to the Russian invasion of their country.
They touched down with a bit of jet lag at Montreal-Trudeau airport Wednesday but are united as a team, ready to represent Ukraine at the biggest peewee hockey tournament in the world.
They now have 10 days to get accustomed to the time change and prepare for the 63rd edition of the Tournoi International de Hockey Pee-Wee de Québec.
The team has never actually played together before and many of them only met for the first time at a training camp in Bucharest, Romania over the weekend.
The boys came without their parents, just their coaches and will live with billet families in Quebec City.
A volunteer from Quebec, Shaun Berube, organized their visas, which he said was extremely complicated since he had to get signatures from both parents for each kid.
Most of their fathers are fighting on the front lines.
Berube also paid for their flights, jerseys, and tournament entrance fees out of his own pocket.
He said the smiles on the boys' faces when they landed Wednesday afternoon were worth every penny, adding that the boys are here to play and hope to do well.
The tournament runs from Feb. 8 to 19.
The team from Ukraine plays its first game on Feb. 11.
