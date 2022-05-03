Workplace noise is more annoying than ever, says Quebec survey
Nearly 30 per cent of workers and students feel bothered by noise at work or school, compared with only 11 per cent of those who work remotely, according to a new survey shared with The Canadian Press on National Hearing Day, May 3.
Almost 70 per cent of Quebecers say they are more bothered than ever by loud environmental sounds, added the study commissioned by Audition Québec from BIP Research.
"The results of the survey did not surprise me at all because audiologists have been warning us about the effects of noise for years," said Paul-André Gallant, president of the Quebec Order of Speech Therapists and Audiologists.
One-third of participants in the survey said they were bothered both during the day and at night.
The almost constant presence of noise in our environment causes fatigue, irritability and loss of concentration in 62 per cent of Quebecers, and nervousness and aggressiveness in 36 per cent of them.
Many Quebecers experience frequent difficulty following conversations in different environments, whether in public spaces (32 per cent) or at work or school (19 per cent). In addition, 55 per cent of Quebecers report having tinnitus (incessant noise in the ears) at least occasionally.
"Yes, these are high numbers, but I think they are fair numbers," said Gallant. "It's that beyond the hearing loss, there's the loss of the message that the noise creates, which can lead to difficulties in comprehension, attention, frustration, etc."
"It's not just the extreme situations we have to worry about," Gallant said, "such as living near an airport or going to an AC/DC concert, but also and perhaps most importantly the "constant environmental noise we live in and unfortunately get used to," which we don't realize until we are finally in silence.
Beyond hearing loss problems that can happen in the long term, constant noise exposure can result in concentration difficulties, insomnia, and tinnitus.
"We're not going to think that noise can do that, and we're going to attribute it to other things and treat it," said Gallant. Unfortunately, it's something that has to be addressed at the source.
Even survey participants who reported being less bothered by noise while working remotely than in the office may be idealizing what they experience at home, he added.
"In telecommuting, you're often in continuous meetings and you're going to wear headphones, and often headphones that aren't up to par, so you're going to turn up the sound," Gallant said. "During that time, we'll do a small load of laundry, then we'll turn up the sound on our headphones to make sure we can hear our meeting, and the volume will be on continuously all day. We've found that there are a lot of workers at home who have had noise-related problems."
If it is possible to take individual action to protect oneself from noise, "society must realize that this is a real public health problem," said Gallant.
These results come from an online survey of 1,000 Quebecers conducted by BIP Research from March 30 to April 12, 2021. The margin of error associated with a sample of this size is 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Hockey fans, friends and family members are gathering in Montreal to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who died after a battle with lung cancer.
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
Roe v. Wade leak could deal major blow to U.S. Supreme Court, experts say
The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion is a major breach of confidentiality that has heightened the stakes in an already politically-charged case, experts say.
P.E.I. First Nation to launch fishery without government approval
Lennox Island First Nation, based in Prince Edward Island, is going ahead with plans to open a lobster fishery without government approval. Members of the First Nation, however, are preparing for officials to enforce regulations as a result.
About 15K residential construction workers walk off the job in the GTA
Approximately 15,000 construction workers have walked off the job, potentially impacting the delivery of residential projects across the Greater Toronto Area.
Russia says Israel supports neo-Nazis in row over Ukraine
Russia's foreign ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, further escalating a row which began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Ivanka Trump talked to Jan. 6 committee about what was happening inside White House that day: panel chairman
The Trump family's co-operation with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol -- and Ivanka Trump's appearance in particular -- has proven useful in confirming other key testimony about the state of play inside the White House as well as then-President Donald Trump's state of mind that day.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
TPS officer convicted in beating of Dafonte Miller resigned from service last month
A Toronto police officer convicted in the life-altering beating of a young Whitby man six years ago quietly resigned from the service last month after serving time in jail for the offence.
-
Toronto travellers should arrive at Pearson airport 2 hours ahead of flights
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
N.S. man charged with murder in woman's death after turning himself in to RCMP
A 71-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 72-year-old woman was killed in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
-
New report outlines how Halifax can help hundreds of its homeless
Halifax Regional Council is considering a staff report that recommends allowing people who don’t have a place to live to stay overnight in tents in city parks.
London
-
Alleged sexual assault and stabbing leads to charges for Sarnia man
A Sarnia, Ont. man is in critical care in London hospital after being stabbed several times, according to police.
-
Significant rainfall expected through southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario.
-
Fatal workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
One person has died after what’s being described as a workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M. | National funeral today in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
A national funeral will be held later this morning for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The final farewell to Lafleur begins at 11 a.m. with a ceremony at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal. The ceremony will be broadcast live on all major television networks, including CTV and streamed online at CTVNewsMontreal.ca, beginning at 10 a.m.
-
Northeastern Ontario wildfire season has begun
There have been five forest fires in northeastern Ontario since Friday to begin the season the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry says.
Calgary
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
EMS response times, staff shortages cause for concern in Alberta health care: Doctor
Patients in Alberta are at greater risk of negative health outcomes as ambulance services struggle to keep enough crews on the road, according to some health-care professionals.
-
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Kitchener
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,700 as 16 new deaths reported
Ontario officials are reporting 1,699 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 16 new deaths related to the virus Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
Pair of semi-trailers stolen in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect, or suspects, responsible for stealing two semi-trailers in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
B.C.-wide warrant issued for suspect in stranger attack at Metrotown
Mounties announced a B.C.-wide warrant for a suspect connected to a stranger attack that allegedly happened at a busy Metro Vancouver mall earlier this year.
-
Old-growth protests repeatedly blocking B.C. traffic meant to 'force a dialogue,' activists say
The activists behind road blockades and hunger strikes calling for an end to old-growth logging in British Columbia say their non-violent actions are aimed at sparking public discussion and urging politicians to heed climate science.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
Edmonton
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunny breaks
It's kind of a gloomy start to the day in the Edmonton area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
Windsor
-
Body of LaSalle man suspected in wife’s death found in Detroit River
LaSalle police say they have found the body of a man suspected in the death of his wife.
-
Windsor mayor hopes local provincial election candidates prioritize these five issues
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has relaunched a campaign urging local candidates to support five key issues.
-
Toronto travellers should arrive at Pearson airport 2 hours ahead of flights
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
Regina
-
SaskTel employee fired for charging $18.5K in personal items to corporate credit card
A SaskTel employee was fired after charging more than $18,000 in personal items to a corporate credit card, according to a Crown Investment Corporation (CIC) loss report.
-
Sask. government proposes special adjustment on minimum wage
Premier Scott Moe said a special adjustment on the province’s minimum wage could be announced within days.
-
COVID's new Omicron sub-lineages can dodge immunity from past infection: Study
Two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant can dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, but are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against COVID-19, South African scientists have found.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 10:30 A.M. | National funeral today in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
A national funeral will be held later this morning for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The final farewell to Lafleur begins at 11 a.m. with a ceremony at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal. The ceremony will be broadcast live on all major television networks, including CTV and streamed online at CTVNewsMontreal.ca, beginning at 10 a.m.
-
CFRA 75: Paul Anka reflects on Ottawa, CFRA, and stardom
Canadian singer-songwriter Paul Anka, an Ottawa native, is one of the most famous people to grace CFRA's airwaves. He spoke with CFRA's Bill Carroll about his memories of growing up in Ottawa, listening to CFRA, and about where his music career took him over the years.
-
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Saskatoon
-
Proposed downtown Saskatoon grocery store clears first hurdle
The plan to bring a grocery store to downtown Saskatoon took a step forward on Monday.
-
Saskatoon police seize $13K in drug bust
A 42-year-old man faces drug charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.
-
Saskatoon residents are using half the water they did in 1980 — but here's why the city says they should use even less
Saskatoon's per capita water consumption is just over half what it was in 1980 — but there is still a risk that the water treatment plant's capacity will need to be expanded sooner if the city doesn't cut water use, according to an administration report.