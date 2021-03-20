MONTREAL -- The federation of women's shelters (FMHF) is raising alarm bells about a series of violent crimes against women recently and is hoping governments work to take action to prevent future violence as deconfinement begins.

Saturday morning, a 29-year-old woman wound up in the hospital in critical condition after what police are saying is likely a case of domestic assault.

It is far from the first case of violence against women in recent weeks.

"It is always heartbreaking for us to learn of the deaths of abused women," said FMHF spokesperson Manon Monastesse. "Our society must collectively question itself in order to prevent and ensure the safety of women, whatever the violence they experience."

Montastesse added that it is the third violent act in recent weeks that include an alleged attempted murder of a woman in Joliette in addition to the violent death of a woman and man in a taxi in Montreal's St. Leonard borough.

The federation's figures say that around 300 women were victims of attempted murder in 2019-2020 in addition to 30 per cent saying they were harassed, and more than 20 per cent received death threats.

The FMHF is calling on vigilance particularly during the deconfinement period when women are permitted to reenter the workforce.

The federation and other organizations say that with a loss of control, violent spouses may act.

"This is an issue that must be closely monitored and we remind all women and their loved ones that shelters are there for them, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!" said Monastesse. "There is a need to address the full range of risk factors to prevent domestic homicide."

The federation is calling on the government for support across the spectrum from the health-care network to policing departments to social services.

"Violence against women is multiple and requires a cross-cutting and comprehensive approach, in line with the Domestic Violence Action Plan," the FMHF says

The FMHF represents 35 Quebec shelters where nearly 3,000 women and 1,5000 children stay each year, who are victims of domestic violence, trafficking, honour-based violence and sexual assault and exploitation.

The FMHF says it responds to more than 50,000 calls for help.

Vicitms of domestic violence can contact SOS violence conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

Other resources: