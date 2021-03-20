MONTREAL -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition Montreal after being assaulted in what appears to be a case of domestic violence, the police said.

When police (SPVM) arrived on the scene, they located a 29-year-old woman in critical condition.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was still in critical condition, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

"She's alive, but still in critical condition," said Brabant.

The 911 call at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning alerted police to the assault in an apartment building on Des Oblats St. in the LaSalle borough.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and will be interviewed by SPVM investigators in a detention centre.

"The man is known to police services," said Brabant.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.