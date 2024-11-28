MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police search for 15-year-old girl missing for 3 weeks

    Auraly Gauthier was last seen Nov. 4. (SPVM) Auraly Gauthier was last seen Nov. 4. (SPVM)
    Montreal police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than three weeks. 

    Auraly Gauthier, 15, was last seen on Nov. 4 in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. She has not contacted her family since, which police say is out of character. Her loved ones fear for her safety. 

    Gauthier, who is francophone, has blonde hair, green eyes, is five feet four inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. 

    Anyone with information can call 911 or contact their local police station.

