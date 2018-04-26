

CTV Montreal





Several women's groups are calling on the education Minister to address sexual assault in elementary and high schools.

They say young girls are the victims of sexual violence more often than people think, and are asking for specific legislation that would help the schools.

Data published by the Public Security Ministry in 2013 indicates that two-thirds of the victims of sexual violence are younger than 18.

Leah Wollner of the Movement Against Rape and Incest said sexual violence needs to be taken seriously and that schools should have protocols in place to assist victims and young aggressors.

She pointed out that many girls have approached the Maison D'Haiti to ask for help.

"These girls are incredibly resilient and dedicated to this issue not only for themselves but from others," said Wollner.

"We hear that quite a bit, that whether it's for a younger sister or a friend it's often their relationship with others that is pushing them to say 'no, I don't want my little sister to have to do, to go through what I did. I don't want my friend to have to live with the consequences of rape.'"

The groups say they asked Sebastien Proulx about the matter last year, when the Minister was pushing Quebec's new sexual education curriculum.

They feel it would be easy for the education ministry to implement their request, and suggested the ministry model it based on Bill 151, legislation against sexual violence in universities and CEGEPs that was tabled last year.

Alternatively, they suggested it could be part of anti-bullying legislation that concerns elementary and high schools.

They also pointed to the alleged mass sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Montreal North as an example of why school programs are needed.

The alleged victim was afraid to tell her parents about what happened.

Three suspects were granted bail and permitted to return to school, which is the same school as the victim.

One of those suspects has since been re-arrested for violating bail conditions.