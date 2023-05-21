Woman seriously injured in Montreal by two speeding vehicles
A pedestrian is fighting for her life after being hit in a collision involving two vehicles travelling at high speeds in Montreal on Sunday.
The victim suffered head injuries and was in critical condition when taken to hospital.
The woman, in her 40s, was hit at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Jean-Talon Street and Saint Laurent Boulevard in the Villeray neighbourhood.
"According to initial reports, two moving vehicles collided at high speed. They hit a pedestrian who was near the intersection," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Véronique Dubuc.
A 26-year-old passenger in one of the two vehicles was also injured. He suffered upper body injuries but was conscious when he was taken to hospital.
One of the two drivers was arrested for impaired driving. The man in his 40s was also transported to hospital for evaluation.
A perimeter has been set up to protect the scene.
"At this time, the movement of vehicles is uncertain. The investigators will try to shed light on the causes and circumstances of this collision," said Dubuc.
The SPVM investigation continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 21, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
Personal attacks on David Johnston by Conservatives are 'unseemly,' minister says
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Conservatives' personal attacks against former governor general David Johnston — who is set to reveal Tuesday whether he believes a public inquiry into foreign interference is necessary — are 'unseemly.'
‘Bakhmut is only in our hearts’: Zelenskyy says destroyed Ukrainian city not occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
Poor air quality and extreme fire risk is expected throughout the long weekend, and officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
Trudeau asserts continued support for Ukraine as G7 summit featuring Zelenskyy ends
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a forceful rebuke of Russia at the conclusion of the G7 Leaders' Summit, which was taken over by the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who hoped to shore up more support for his country.
Body type could give some athletes an advantage in certain climates, study shows
Is it possible for some athletes to perform better than others depending on the climate? A new study out of the United States is trying to answer this question using data from Ironman competitions.
Stepping into Spielberg's shoes, James Mangold takes Indiana Jones on one last adventure
When the lights came up after a screening on the Walt Disney lot of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' Steven Spielberg was incredulous. 'Damn!' he said. 'I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these!'
Italy's Meloni rejects criticism from Trudeau over LGBTQ2S+ rights at G7 Summit
Italy's far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni on Sunday rejected criticism from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit about her government's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | TTC worker seriously injured after being pinned by subway car at east-end rail yard
A TTC worker has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident at an east-end rail yard Sunday morning.
-
'We will never forget him': Toronto murder victim Shalldon Samuda remembered on his 16th birthday
Shalldon Samuda had big plans for his 16th birthday and the year to come.
-
Why the winner of the Toronto election is literally anyone's bet
With five weeks left in Toronto's mayoral election, the race is starting to get a little more interesting — and garnering more interest for that matter.
Atlantic
-
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
-
National Fiddle Day marked in Truro, N.S., celebration
A group of fiddlers put on a show for community members at the town of Old Barns near Truro, N.S., to fundraise for the Canadian Grandmasters Fiddling Competition.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
London
-
London Lightning tie up series against Windsor Express in game two
The Windsor Express and London Lightning faced off Saturday evening in game 2 of the NBLC finals in London
-
Listowel, Ont.'s Corey Conners looking for first major PGA tournament win
A Listowel, Ontario native is looking to win his first major championship in the PGA.
-
Live music and gooey goodness for Victoria long weekend
While many like to escape the city on the first long weekend of the season, there’s plenty to do in London for those who choose to stay.
Northern Ontario
-
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
-
Timmins area CUPE education workers decry standstill contract negotiations with Catholic school board
Education workers in the Timmins and Timiskaming areas are calling on the Northeast Catholic District School Board to resume contract negotiations, so that around 160 support workers can receive the $1 wage hike agreed to by the province late last year.
Calgary
-
Alberta campers take precautions as province-wide fire ban continues
May long weekend often marks the unofficial kickoff to camping season in Alberta, but a province-wide fire ban and volatile wildfire conditions are prompting thousands of outdoor enthusiasts to take precautions.
-
‘Bakhmut is only in our hearts’: Zelenskyy says destroyed Ukrainian city not occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
-
Canadian National Barista Championships brings a crowd to Calgary
Calgary is playing host to some of the best coffee makers in the country this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man celebrates 20 years after receiving double organ transplant
A Cambridge man is marking a milestone in a life-changing journey.
-
Listowel, Ont.'s Corey Conners looking for first major PGA tournament win
A Listowel, Ontario native is looking to win his first major championship in the PGA.
-
Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
'The fire has swallowed the other fires': Wildfire grows in Northern B.C. as May long weekend begins
A fire burning three hours north of Fort St. John in the Donnie Creek area has doubled in size in just days, and is now ripping through over 118,000 hectares.
-
Cloverdale Rodeo welcomes crowds for first time since the pandemic
It's a May long weekend tradition in Surrey, but this marks the first year people have been able to enjoy the Cloverdale Rodeo since 2019.
-
Vancouver photographer captures images of orcas ‘metres’ from his kayak
Liam Brennan had a once-in-a-lifetime experience while kayaking near the University of British Columbia last Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
Poor air quality and extreme fire risk is expected throughout the long weekend, and officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
-
Groat Road reopens after motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash temporarily closed down a section of Groat Road late Saturday afternoon.
-
Smoke from Canada wildfires prompts air quality alerts in Colorado, Montana
Smoke from dozens of raging wildfires in western Canada has drifted south into the United States and prompted the states of Colorado and Montana to issue air quality alerts.
Windsor
-
Teen arrested after fight near downtown turns violent: police
A 16-year-old has been arrested after allegedly pulling a knife and stabbing another teen during a fight Saturday near downtown Windsor.
-
London Lightning tie up series against Windsor Express in game two
The Windsor Express and London Lightning faced off Saturday evening in game 2 of the NBLC finals in London
-
'To farm, we need farmland' Ontario agri-sector launches campaign to reverse Bill 97
Ontario's agriculture sector is launching an online campaign against Bill 97 which will amend rules for housing and development and ‘weaken farmland protections,’ according to the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA).
Regina
-
Death investigation launched after body discovered in Glen Elm Trailer Court: Regina police
Following the discovery of the body of an adult in east Regina, police along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have opened a death investigation.
-
'The toughest regulations': Filipino health care workers comment on difficult licensing process in Sask.
Health Minister Paul Merriman was part of a delegation that went to Philippines in November to recruit health care professionals. Now some are arriving in Saskatchewan.
-
Bagpipes, drums and Scottish athletics on full display in Victoria Park
The sounds of bagpipes and drums filled downtown Regina, marking the start of an annual Saskatchewan staple.
Ottawa
-
One dead, suspect at large following shooting in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after one person was killed Friday in Renfrew, Ont.
-
Canadian comedian Russell Peters joins bid for Ottawa Senators ownership
The Neko Sparks Group is adding another celebrity to its roster as it seeks ownership of the Ottawa Senators. Canadian comedian Russell Peters announced on social media Saturday that he has joined up with Sparks's bid.
-
Redblacks welcome fans to the stands ahead of CFL season
A large group of dedicated Ottawa Redblacks fans braved the rain Saturday at the team's annual Fan Fest for a chance to catch a live scrimmage and meet the players.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police use Taser on man armed with metal pipe
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they had to use a conducted energy weapon (CEW or Taser) on a man that was armed with a metal pipe in an incident Friday night.
-
Evacuation order issued for another northern Sask. community due to wildfire risk
Residents of Deschambault Lake, Sask. have been ordered to leave their homes as a wildfire in the area gets closer.
-
RCMP searching for two youths charged with attempted murder following shooting in Sask. First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP say two individuals under the age of 18 have been charged with attempted murder, but remain at large, following a shooting at a home on Flying Dust First Nation.