Woman seriously injured in Montreal by two speeding vehicles

A woman was walking in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood when she was critically injured after a two-vehicle crash on May 21, 2023. A man was arrested for impaired driving. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News) A woman was walking in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood when she was critically injured after a two-vehicle crash on May 21, 2023. A man was arrested for impaired driving. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon