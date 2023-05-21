Woman seriously injured in Montreal by two speeding vehicles

A pedestrian is fighting for her life after being hit in a collision involving two vehicles travelling at high speeds in Montreal on Sunday.

The victim suffered head injuries and was in critical condition when taken to hospital.

The woman, in her 40s, was hit at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Jean-Talon Street and Saint Laurent Boulevard in the Villeray neighbourhood.

"According to initial reports, two moving vehicles collided at high speed. They hit a pedestrian who was near the intersection," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Véronique Dubuc.

A 26-year-old passenger in one of the two vehicles was also injured. He suffered upper body injuries but was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

One of the two drivers was arrested for impaired driving. The man in his 40s was also transported to hospital for evaluation.

A perimeter has been set up to protect the scene.

"At this time, the movement of vehicles is uncertain. The investigators will try to shed light on the causes and circumstances of this collision," said Dubuc.

The SPVM investigation continues.