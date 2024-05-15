MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man dead after shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

    Share

    A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

    The incident happened at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on Park Avenue near Legendre Street.

    "The victim, a man aged 27, died from his injuries," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    No arrests have been made.

    Investigators remain on the scene to analyze the events leading up to the shooting.

    The man's death is the 11th homicide on the Montreal police territory for 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

    A massive manhunt was underway in France on Wednesday for armed assailants who ambushed a prison convoy, killing two prison officers, seriously injuring three others and springing the inmate they were escorting. The prime minister vowed the gang would be caught, saying, "They will pay."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News