Man dead after shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The incident happened at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on Park Avenue near Legendre Street.

"The victim, a man aged 27, died from his injuries," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators remain on the scene to analyze the events leading up to the shooting.

The man's death is the 11th homicide on the Montreal police territory for 2024.