Quebec court rejects McGill injunction request to remove encampment
A Quebec judge has rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
Wednesday's ruling is the second injunction request that has been denied after two students requested a similar court authorization.
The injunction request sought to authorize Montreal police to assist the school in dismantling the encampment on McGill's lower field, citing health and safety concerns at the encampment that was first set up on April 27.
Justice Marc St-Pierre did not find sufficient grounds to justify an injunction, but requested the plaintiffs make specific modifications to the introductory application and re-file the request.
St-Pierre said in his decision that McGill "cannot point to any serious claim or violent incident since the erection of the first tents on the campus," noting that "even a confrontation with counter-demonstrators on May 2... took place peacefully."
In addition, the court said that McGill's need for an injunction to start work for the spring convocation was not justified because of the "university's wise decision to relocate the event."
In the written decision, St-Pierre said the case also raises the issue of the conflicting rights of the protesters' freedom of expression versus McGill's property rights.
He said there is a need for a larger debate on the question, including whether a "peaceful occupation" should fall under the right to freedom of expression. The judge said a "more in-depth analysis than is normally done in the context (of) a provisional injunction" would be preferred.
Sibel Ataogul, the lawyer representing the Students Society of McGill University (SSMU), said group is "ecstatic at the news."
"We think it's a great victory for the right to express oneself for the right to protest, of course, peacefully and we think the facts prevail,"she said.
In response to the ruling, McGill said in a statement: "While we agree with the court’s previous finding that the encampment is unlawful, McGill is disappointed in today’s ruling. We are currently in the process of analyzing the judgment."
Protesters have been demanding that McGill divest from companies tied to Israel, and hailed the court decision on Wednesday.
"In a historic win this morning, the courts rejected McGill's request for an injunction to dismantle the encampment and recognize the students' right for free speech and demonstration," said a protester who identified herself as Rama. "This sets an incredible precedent not only for the McGill community, but for the Palestinian community at large, which, despite attempts of defamation and repression, has refused to be stifled."
- with files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections
Slovakia's populist prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe.
U.S. intelligence officials wanted to meet with Transport Canada's UFO 'lead'
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
'The Fly' has become notorious in France after a brazen escape. What's his criminal history?
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy that left two guards dead.
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
Barge hits a bridge in Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill
A barge slammed into a bridge pillar in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a smaller and separate island that is home to a university, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Person responsible for 1996 drugging of 'Titanic' crew likely not a local: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
Latest updates on the biggest wildfires burning in Canada
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts.
OPINION If you think you can’t focus for long, you’re right: Sandee LaMotte
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
-
Video shows smash-and-grab robbery at Mississauga mall as police announce arrests
Three suspects are facing charges in connection with jewelry store robberies at two Mississauga malls last week, including one that was captured on video, Peel Regional Police say.
-
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
Ottawa
-
Small earthquake rattles eastern Ontario, western Quebec
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was felt east of Ottawa on Wednesday morning.
-
Para Transpo driver facing sexual assault charges
A Para Transpo driver is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a passenger on a transit vehicle last winter.
-
Body of missing Carleton Place man found in Mississippi River
A 52-year-old man from Carleton Place, Ont. reported missing four months ago has been located deceased, according to police.
Atlantic
-
Man charged for N.S. car crash that killed 3 people
A 25-year-old man is facing multiple dangerous driving charges in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two adults and an infant on a Nova Scotia highway last October.
-
'Sudden death' draws large police presence to Middle Sackville, N.S., neighbourhood
A large police presence in Middle Sackville, N.S., Tuesday night was the result of a sudden death, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
-
Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Northern Ontario
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
Tazed and bitten in the face: Sudbury police dealt with some wild cases last month
The monthly police services board in Greater Sudbury gives the public insight into the day-to-day operations of police, including some of the cases they deal with far from the spotlight.
-
Human remains identified as missing northeastern Ont. man
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
London
-
Dog dies in central London, Ont. fire
London fire crews dealt with an intense afternoon fire, but say all occupants made it out safe.
-
Elgin County OPP confirm death of Tanya Wiebe 'a homicide'
More than three months after her death, OPP in Elgin County are confirming the death of Tanya Wiebe was the result of a murder-suicide.
-
'Smoke in the electrical room' closes down London City Hall
London City Hall has been evacuated and will be closed for the remainder of the day after smoke was discovered in the electrical room on Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Immigration Minister Marc Miller weighs in on local international student enrollment
Marc Miller dropped by the CTV Kitchener studio to comment on international student enrollment in post secondary schools.
-
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
-
Six Nations Police officer charged with assault
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Professional Standards Bureau has charged a Six Nations Police officer with assault causing bodily harm.
Windsor
-
Avoid keeping original copies of ownership and insurance documents in vehicle: police
The Windsor police auto theft unit is asking the public to avoid keeping the original copies of ownership and insurance documents in their vehicles.
-
Sinkhole causes detours in Sandwich
Transit Windsor says a sinkhole is causing detours in Sandwich Town.
-
Arrest warrant issued for break-in suspect caught on camera
Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted after a home break-in was caught on a security camera.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Southshore Community Centre to be renamed
The Southshore Community Centre in Barrie will be given a new name to honour a retired Brigadier General who served over half a century in the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Pickup truck crashes through guardrail along Highway 11 in Muskoka
Emergency crews were called to remove a pickup truck from a ditch along Highway 11 after a collision on Wednesday in Muskoka.
-
Man accused of driving erratically while impaired in parking lot arrested
A man accused of driving erratically in an Owen Sound parking lot while impaired was arrested and charged.
Vancouver
-
Canucks jerseys on Vancouver's laughing men statues burned
Someone has set fire to the custom Canucks jerseys fitted onto the bronze laughing men statues at Vancouver's English Bay.
-
B.C.'s COVID vaccine mandate for health-care workers survives court challenges
B.C.'s ongoing mandate that health-care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 survived a legal challenge this week, though the judge in the case remitted part of the provincial health officer's order back to her for reconsideration.
-
BC Ferries adds summer sailings, removes fuel charge after 'frustrating' 2023 season
BC Ferries will add 350 more sailings to its schedule this summer and remove its fuel surcharge as the ferry operator looks to avoid a repeat of last summer's travel frustrations caused by mechanical problems and staff shortages.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries adds summer sailings, removes fuel charge after 'frustrating' 2023 season
BC Ferries will add 350 more sailings to its schedule this summer and remove its fuel surcharge as the ferry operator looks to avoid a repeat of last summer's travel frustrations caused by mechanical problems and staff shortages.
-
B.C.'s COVID vaccine mandate for health-care workers survives court challenges
B.C.'s ongoing mandate that health-care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 survived a legal challenge this week, though the judge in the case remitted part of the provincial health officer's order back to her for reconsideration.
-
BC United explores common ground and potential deal with surging BC Conservatives
At a news conference about after-school care Tuesday, Premier David Eby seemed preoccupied with the BC Conservatives and its leader John Rustad.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW 68 dogs seized from Winnipeg home: Humane Society
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) says more than 60 dogs have been seized from a home Wednesday.
-
Parts of downtown Winnipeg without power as Manitoba Hydro responds to underground equipment fire
An underground equipment fire has caused a hydro outage in parts of downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday.
-
Neighbour testifies about late night encounter with admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Neighbours of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki testified about the man’s late night outings when he was “just getting rid of garbage” – later determined to be the remains of one of his four victims.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith reacts to Calgary council’s vote to pass blanket rezoning
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she remains "concerned" after Calgary councillors passed blanket rezoning on Tuesday.
-
Vehicle with guns inside ditched in Mayland Heights, Calgary police investigating
Calgary police are working to identify two men who are believed to have information about a vehicle recovered from the community of Mayland Heights last year.
-
Calgary's chance of flooding is 'normal' – here's what that means
Though Calgarians have been warned about the potential of drought this summer, it's now flood season in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Winds expected to move fire away from Fort McMurray on Wednesday: province
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray is expected to move away from the community on Wednesday.
-
Westlock girl killed in Highway 2 crash
A five-year-old girl was killed in what is believed to have been a head-on crash north of Edmonton Tuesday evening.
-
St. Albert man killed in single-vehicle crash
A 52-year-old man from St. Albert died in a car crash in Sturgeon County on Tuesday night.
Regina
-
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister, STF say bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Regina police lay gun charges on man found cycling, blaring loud music
A 28-year-old man found cycling and blaring loud music in the middle of the night on a Regina street is facing multiple firearms related charges after being apprehended by police.
-
Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M Canada’s Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada’s Got Talent.
Saskatoon
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister, STF say bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M Canada’s Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada’s Got Talent.