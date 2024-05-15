PQ leads while QS loses support, according to new Leger-Quebecor poll

A new poll shows Québec solidaire (QS) is losing support, with 12 per cent of provincial voting intentions.

The Léger-Québecor poll, conducted from May 10 to 13, shows the party losing six percentage points from a previous survey in March.

The drop comes as the party faces an internal crisis after co-spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien resigned last month.

QS had 18 per cent of voting intentions two months ago before dropping to 14 per cent at the end of April, according to previous Léger polls.

These are QS's lowest voting intentions since February 2022, according to Le Journal de Québec.

The party is now neck-and-neck with the Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ), also at 12 per cent, according to the most recent Léger-Québecor poll.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is down two percentage points in April, but remains well ahead with 32 per cent of voting intentions.

That puts the party 10 points ahead of the ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) at 22 per cent.

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has 17 per cent of voting intentions.

Léger-Québecor surveyed 1,031 Quebecers aged 18 or over.

The maximum margin of error for a sample of 1,031 respondents is +/- 3.05%, 19 times out of 20.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 15, 2024.