Man arrested 10 years after Longueuil bike path murder

    Jenique Dalcourt, 23, was killed on a Longueuil bike path. (CTV Montreal/Derek Conlon) Jenique Dalcourt, 23, was killed on a Longueuil bike path. (CTV Montreal/Derek Conlon)
    A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a decade-old murder case, Longueuil police (SPAL) announced Wednesday.

    Michael Mcduff-Jalbert, who was 26 years old at the time of the crime, was arrested Tuesday.

    He is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

    The arrest comes after the body of 23-year-old Jenique Dalcourt was found on a dimly lit bike path near Chambly Road and Normandie Street in Vieux-Longueuil on Oct. 21, 2014.

    She was walking home from work.

    At the time, police had arrested a 26-year-old suspect, but the Crown declined to press charges, saying the evidence wasn't strong enough for a conviction.

    "Our first thoughts go out to Jenique's family," said Chief Inspector Pierre Duquette at the press conference on Wednesday. "I want to thank them for having faith in us all this time. Finding a resolution in this dossier was a top priority for us."

    Duquette says new forensic evidence as part of "collosal work" by the force led to the arrest.

    Longueuil police confirmed that Mcduff-Jalbert was the only person arrested in relation to the case.

    He is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Wednesday.

