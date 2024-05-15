MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canadiens goaltender Carey Price to receive honorary doctorate from UNBC

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price salutes the crowd during an NHL hockey game between the Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks in Montreal on October 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price salutes the crowd during an NHL hockey game between the Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks in Montreal on October 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia on May 31 at the school's convocation ceremony.

    The university highlighted Price's NHL achievements, inspiration of Indigenous youth and philanthropy in Northern B.C. and Canada in its announcement Wednesday.

    Price, who grew up in Anahim Lake, B.C., backstopped Canada to Olympic gold in 2014 and led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup final in 2021.

    In 2015, he won the Hart Memorial Trophy as NHL MVP and the Northern Star Award as Canada’s top athlete.

    The 36-year-old is under contract with the Canadiens through the 2025-26 season but hasn't played an NHL game since April 29, 2022, due to a debilitating knee injury.

    Before the NHL, Price led an under-18 triple-A team from Williams Lake, B.C., to the 2002-03 provincial championship.

     -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.

