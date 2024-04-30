Person killed in apartment fire in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a person was killed in an apartment fire on Tuesday night.

The SPVM reports that multiple 911 calls around 7 p.m. prompted emergency response teams to an apartment building on Versailles Street near Forsyth Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

"The firemen located an unconscious person inside an apartment," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils. "Unfortunately, the person was pronounced dead on the scene."

Chevrefils said the circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at the moment and that due to the death, the file has been transferred to the SPVM.

The investigation is ongoing.