A school bus struck and dragged a pedestrian on a Montreal street Tuesday, and she remains in serious condition in the hospital.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that a 29-year-old woman was hit around 7 a.m. on Cote-Vertu Blvd. at Jules-Poitras Blvd. by the empty school bus and she was dragged for several metres before the driver realized she was being dragged and stopped to call 911.

"She is now considered in a serious condition with multiple traumas," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and the 55-year-old female bus driver is being treated for "violent shock."

SPVM collision experts are on the scene to determine what happened.

"We believe both the bus and pedestrian were facing a green light," said Bergeron. "Probably, the pedestrian was trying to cross when the bus made a turn."