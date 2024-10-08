MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Car torched in Saint-Leonard, Montreal police arson squad investigating

    The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a vehicle was torched shortly after midnight on Provencher Boulevard in Saint Leonard on Oct. 8, 20204. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a vehicle was torched shortly after midnight on Provencher Boulevard in Saint Leonard on Oct. 8, 20204. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a vehicle was torched in the Saint-Leonard borough.

    Police responded to 911 calls at 12:15 a.m. about an explosion on Provencher Boulevard near Delage Street.

    SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said that when police arrived, Montreal firefighters were at work containing the fire.

    "Certain elements give reason to believe that there was an arson committeed on that vehicle," said Brabant.

    The vehicle is a total loss, and the investigation is ongoing.

    No one was injured. 

