MONTREAL -- Adele Sorella, convicted of murdering her two daughters, will await the appeal of her verdict at home.

Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Mark Schrager authorized her release in a decision rendered Friday.

He imposed a long series of conditions for the 54-year-old woman, including a $25,000 bond.

On March 5, 2019, a jury found Sorella guilty of the second-degree murder of her daughters Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8.

On June 29, Judge Sophie Bourque sentenced Sorella to a life sentence, with no possibility of parole for 10 years.

After filing an appeal of her verdict, her lawyers petitioned to allow her to await the appeal verdict outside prison walls.

Justice Schrager wrote that he has no reason to doubt that Sorella will report to prison authorities if her appeal is dismissed.

He noted that she does not have a passport, that she has always respected the conditions imposed by the courts, has undergone psychotherapy and that there is nothing to suggest that she is violent.

In granting Sorella's release, Schrager said he is confident that the public's faith in the justice system will not be undermined by his decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020.