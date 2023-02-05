Woman allegedly thrown from third floor apartment in Quebec City, spouse arrested

A man in his 20s was arrested Sunday morning in Quebec City and faces attempted murder charges after an alleged domestic assault.

Police were called at 4 a.m. to the Saint-Louis sector of the Sainte-Foy-Sillery-Cap-Rouge borough after a woman fell from a third-floor balcony.

The victim, also in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the Quebec City police (SPVQ) said in a statement.

"The investigation conducted by police officers on the scene tends to show, from the outset, that the fall of the victim is of a criminal nature," the SPVQ said. "The victim's spouse has been arrested and is expected to appear in court shortly."

Police investigators and technicians from the forensic identification unit went to the scene to clarify the circumstances of the event.