MONTREAL -- With a perfect storm of problems, Quebec farmers are getting ready to face how much their crops may shrink this year.

It’s not just unprecedented labour problems caused by COVID-19, but also farmers’ other worst nightmares: high heat and low rain. It’s forcing farmers into a pick-and-choose situation over which crops to save, they say.

Environment Canada says farming regions around Montreal have received only half the usual amount of rain this spring.

