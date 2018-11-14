

CTV Montreal





Environment Canada is warning Quebecers that a winter storm could move into the province on Thursday night, and bring "significant snowfall amounts."

The storm moving north from the United States is expected to move over the Eastern Townships and could bring snow to Montreal, Quebec City, the Laurentians, and other areas to the north.

Most of the snow is expected to fall overnight and in the morning, and it will taper off during the day on Friday.

CTV Montreal weather specialist Lise McAuley says Montreal could see 7 to 15 cm of snow, while areas further east could see 15 to 30 cm.

This forecast will be updated as the storm gets closer and its predicted path narrows.