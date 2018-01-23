

CTV Montreal





A winter storm passing over southern Quebec dropped 10 cm of snow and 7 mm of freezing rain on Montreal overnight, with more rain and freezing rain expected during the day.

Environment Canada re-issued its freezing rain warning at 5 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. for the Gatineau Valley, the Montreal area, the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships, saying up to 10 mm more ice could accumulate.

The temperature in those regions was forecast to rise to 2 C in the evening before dropping to -9 C overnight with precipitation continuing to fall, although the heaviest rainfall had tapered in Montreal by midday.

As the temperatures drop Tuesday night, the prediction is for two to four cm of snow to fall overnight.

A winter storm warning was in effect for the Gaspé, Charlevoix, and eastern Quebec, with predictions of 25 to 40 cm of snow by the time the storm was finished.

The poor conditions in southern Quebec and Montreal convinced many schools and school boards to cancel classes for the day.

As expected, the freezing rain also made travelling difficult throughout the region.

Most major streets in and around Montreal were plowed overnight, but remained quite slippery as rain hit the ground and froze.

Many drivers said it took them half an hour to chip the thick layer of ice off their windows, doors, and roofs.

Pedestrians said that even major streets in the city were not well-plowed or coated with salt or abrasives, making walking difficult except for those wearing spiked boots and crampons.

Urgences Santé said that two dozen people were hurt badly enough in falls on Tuesday morning that they called 9-1-1.

At Trudeau airport dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed, and the airport said it would be prudent to check ahead before showing up at the airport.

Jada Newman found out on the way to the airport Tuesday morning that her flight had been cancelled.

"I looked at trains when I saw in the cab on the way here that the flight was going to be cancelled but nothing available until tomorrow so I don't know if they're having the same problem with ice or if they're just booked up," she said.

Via rail has not cancelled any trains due to the weather.