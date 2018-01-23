

La Presse Canadienne





One man has died after a van crashed on Highway 15 in Mirabel Tuesday evening.

The man was in the passenger seat of the van at 6:30 p.m. when it crashed into a ‘superstructure’ -- a signage structure that spans the highway.

The driver of the van lost control of the vehicle because of difficult road conditions, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

“Since the impact was on the passenger side, he had no chance and died instantly,” said Tremblay..

The driver was transported to a hospital in Saint-Jérôme to be treated for minor injuries.

Highway 15 south was closed to traffic in the area.