Many of Montreal’s schools and daycares are shuttered as the city woke to find itself under a layer ice following a downpour of freezing rain on Tuesday morning.

The following school boards have announced the closures of all their schools:

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Commission scolaire de Montréal

Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'île

Eastern Townships School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Riverside School Board

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

Commission scolaire des Affluents

Commission scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries

Commission scolaire des Laurentides

Commission scolaire Laval

Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin

Commission scolaire des Patriotes

Commission scolaire Rivière du Nord

Commission scolaire de St-Hyacinthe

Commission scolaire des Samarres

Commission scolaire De la Seigneurie des Milles-Îles

The following schools are also closed:

Académie Antoine-Manseau

Académie François-Labelle

Akiza School

Collège Beaubois

Collège Charlemagne

Collège Esther-Blondin

Collège Français

Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf

Collège Jean-de-La-Menais

Collège Laval

Collège Lionel-Groulx

Collège Marcellin-Champagnat

Collège Notre-Dame

École Alex Manoogian

École bilingue Notre-Dame de Sion

École Socrates-Démosthène

Greaves Adventist Academy

Hebrew Academy

JPPS Bialik

Kahnawake Education Schools

Kells Academy and Kells Elementary

Kuper Academy

LaurenHill Academy

Loyola High School

Lower Canada College

Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School

Montreal Oral School

North Star Academy

Priory School

Sacred Heart

Selwyn House School

Solomon Schechter Academy

St George's School

Strategic Learning Centre

Study School

Summit School

Talmud Torah and Herzliah

Trafalgar School for Girls

Vanguard School

Vaudrin Academy

Villa Maria

West Island College

Dawson College

Cegep Saint-Laurent

Cegep du Vieux Montréal

UQAM

Vanier College

The following daycares are closed:

CPE Beth Rivkah

CPE Deux par deux

CPE de Mon Coeur

CPE Dollard

CPE Dorval

CPE of Hebrew Foundation

CPE hellénique foyer d'enfants

CPE Hellenique ilios

CPE Lachine

CPE les Bois Verts

CPE NDG Play & Care Center

CPE Rising Sun

CPE Riverview Verdun

CPE Shalom in Saint-Laurent

CPE Terre des Enfants

CPE Treehouse Hudson

CPE West Island

Garderie Domino Inc.

Garderie Éducative La Vallée des Fleurs

Garderie Les Jolis Coeurs

Hebrew Academy CPE

Hudson Preschool Center

JPPS Daycare

Maternelle Enfant-des-Neiges

Services

West Montreal Readaptation Centre (part of the West Island Integrated Health and Social Service Centre) closed all day programs and work programs for clients.

Several schools have announced they are open on Tuesday including Concordia University and John Abbott College.