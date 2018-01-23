Freezing rain leaves schools, daycares shuttered
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 6:49AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 8:00AM EST
Many of Montreal’s schools and daycares are shuttered as the city woke to find itself under a layer ice following a downpour of freezing rain on Tuesday morning.
The following school boards have announced the closures of all their schools:
- English Montreal School Board
- Lester B. Pearson School Board
- Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- Commission scolaire de Montréal
- Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'île
- Eastern Townships School Board
- New Frontiers School Board
- Riverside School Board
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board
- Commission scolaire des Affluents
- Commission scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries
- Commission scolaire des Laurentides
- Commission scolaire Laval
- Commission scolaire Marie-Victorin
- Commission scolaire des Patriotes
- Commission scolaire Rivière du Nord
- Commission scolaire de St-Hyacinthe
- Commission scolaire des Samarres
- Commission scolaire De la Seigneurie des Milles-Îles
The following schools are also closed:
- Académie Antoine-Manseau
- Académie François-Labelle
- Akiza School
- Collège Beaubois
- Collège Charlemagne
- Collège Esther-Blondin
- Collège Français
- Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf
- Collège Jean-de-La-Menais
- Collège Laval
- Collège Lionel-Groulx
- Collège Marcellin-Champagnat
- Collège Notre-Dame
- École Alex Manoogian
- École bilingue Notre-Dame de Sion
- École Socrates-Démosthène
- Greaves Adventist Academy
- Hebrew Academy
- JPPS Bialik
- Kahnawake Education Schools
- Kells Academy and Kells Elementary
- Kuper Academy
- LaurenHill Academy
- Loyola High School
- Lower Canada College
- Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School
- Montreal Oral School
- North Star Academy
- Priory School
- Sacred Heart
- Selwyn House School
- Solomon Schechter Academy
- St George's School
- Strategic Learning Centre
- Study School
- Summit School
- Talmud Torah and Herzliah
- Trafalgar School for Girls
- Vanguard School
- Vaudrin Academy
- Villa Maria
- West Island College
- Dawson College
- Cegep Saint-Laurent
- Cegep du Vieux Montréal
- UQAM
- Vanier College
The following daycares are closed:
- CPE Beth Rivkah
- CPE Deux par deux
- CPE de Mon Coeur
- CPE Dollard
- CPE Dorval
- CPE of Hebrew Foundation
- CPE hellénique foyer d'enfants
- CPE Hellenique ilios
- CPE Lachine
- CPE les Bois Verts
- CPE NDG Play & Care Center
- CPE Rising Sun
- CPE Riverview Verdun
- CPE Shalom in Saint-Laurent
- CPE Terre des Enfants
- CPE Treehouse Hudson
- CPE West Island
- Garderie Domino Inc.
- Garderie Éducative La Vallée des Fleurs
- Garderie Les Jolis Coeurs
- Hebrew Academy CPE
- Hudson Preschool Center
- JPPS Daycare
- Maternelle Enfant-des-Neiges
Services
- West Montreal Readaptation Centre (part of the West Island Integrated Health and Social Service Centre) closed all day programs and work programs for clients.
Several schools have announced they are open on Tuesday including Concordia University and John Abbott College.
