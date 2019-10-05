While many businesses in the St-Hubert Plaza are feeling negative effects from a major renovation project, one electronics store is thriving and the owners are crediting their deep roots in the community.

Co-owner Danny Monaco first began working at Radio St-Hubert 45 years ago while still in CEGEP. He said that while the area has changed dramatically in the past half century, the store has persevered, outlasting many neighbours.

“Our success speaks for itself, 55 years and still around,” said Monaco. “Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of stores come and go and we’re pretty much the only one left.”

The plaza has been the site of work since last August, part of a $55 million facelift to the area. Outside Radio St-Hubert the street has been torn apart and the work isn’t scheduled to end until fall of 2021. Monaco estimated his store has last a third of their businesses due to a lack of foot traffic, but loyal customers have kept them afloat.

“Our repeat customers don’t necessarily come on a weekly basis, it might be a couple of years we haven’t seen them and then they come back and say ‘Remember me, I bought a big stereo from you?’” said Monaco. “Yeah, of course, I remember you.”

While the roadwork has been a hindrance, Monaco said the revitalization project is much needed.

“Let’s just say the customer base has changed over the years and we needed to bring it back up. This is definitely a must, we’re all in agreement it needs to be done. Unfortunately, a lot of businesses won’t be able to survive a year of this.”