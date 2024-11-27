Quebec police speak to drivers about violence against women

As part of the 12 days of action to end violence against women, the Quebec provincial police service (SQ) is raising awareness on intimate partner violence by talking to drivers.

SQ officers teamed up with community organizers at an intersection in Longueuil and over 200 other locations in Quebec to hand out pamphlets to drivers on Wednesday.

“They can get help, even if they don't, press charges,” said SQ lieutenant Caroline Girard.

It is the third year of the initiative, and last year, officers stopped around 50,000 drivers.

Girard said the campaign has been working.

“We go forward to people. We don't just wait for them to come towards us,” she said.

The 12 days of action leads up to Dec. 6, The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

On that day, 35 years ago, 14 women were shot and killed at Ecole Polytechnique.

In 2024, there have been 25 femicides in Quebec and the SQ said 12 of them were at the hands of an intimate partner.

“Your home should be the safest place in your life, for victims of violence, it's not,” said SOS Violence Conjugale spokesperson Claudine Thibaudeau.

Thibaudeau said initiatives like the one on Wednesday helps victims come forward. She said calls have increased since the campaign started.

“We've doubled the number of calls we've received. So going from 25,000 to over 50,000,” she said.

Signs of intimate partner violence can sometimes be hard to spot, said Thibaudeau.

“We estimate that between 80,000 and 100,000 people are victims of criminal behaviours in their relationship each year in Quebec,” she said.