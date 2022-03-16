WHO puts approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine on hold due to tobacco industry ties: report

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical company is facing a hurdle in the approval process due to the company's links to the tobacco industry.

The World Health Organization is pausing an application for pre-qualification of Quebec City-based Medicago's new Covifenz shot because of the company's ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International, BNN Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

“Due to its connections -- it’s partially owned by Philip Morris -- the process is put on hold,” Mariangela Simao, WHO’s assistant director-general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, told the media on Wednesday.

“The WHO and the UN have a very strict policy regarding engagement with the tobacco and arms industry, so it’s very likely it won’t be accepted for emergency use listing.”

The two-dose vaccine is the first made-in-Canada shot and also the first jab to be entirely plant-based. Ottawa had already bought 76 million doses of the vaccine before Health Canada authorized its use on Feb. 24 in people aged 18 to 64.

The BNN report said anti-tobacco groups had argued that approval of a drug linked to the tobacco industry would violate the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which came into force in 2005.

Canada is the only country to approve the shot, which is expected to be available to the public in May. However, efforts to distribute Covifenz to other countries, which the company is aiming to do, could be in jeopardy if the WHO is unlikely to approve it for emergency use.

Takashi Nagao, president and CEO of Medicago, said in a statement to CTV News that the company has not yet received any official communication from the WHO.

"It is our understanding that this decision is linked to Medicago’s minority shareholder and not the demonstrated safety and efficacy profile of our COVID-19 vaccine. COVIFENZ was approved by Health Canada on February 24, 2022," Nagao said.

While Medicago has its headquarters in Quebec, the manufacturing of the vaccine is done in a major plant in Durham, North Carolina. GlaxoSmithKline partnered with Medicago to develop the vaccine.

Clinical trials showed the vaccine was 70 to 75 per cent effective against symptomatic infection and 100 per cent effective against severe disease caused by COVID-19.

Approval of the shot in Canada generated a flurry of buzz among some in the vaccine hesitant crowd. Some Quebecers told CTV News earlier this month they've avoided other mRNA-based vaccines specifically to wait for the plant-based vaccine to be authorized in Canada.