The first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first plant-based vaccine, has been officially approved by Health Canada.

The unique formulation by Quebec City-based Medicago appeared Thursday morning in the federal agency's list of federally approved vaccines. Health Canada is set to give a briefing at 11 a.m.

The company's vaccine is known as Covifenz, and a two-dose regimen has been authorized for use in people aged 18 to 64.

Medicago hasn't yet publicly acknowledged the news or responded to a request for comment on its distribution plans.

It submitted its Phase 3 trial data to federal authorities on Dec. 16. after announcing earlier in the month that its trial had showed good success, with an overall success rate against all variants of 71 per cent, and no adverse reactions.

The vaccine was tested in over 24,000 subjects aged 18 and above across six countries.

In a $173 million funding deal announced in 2020, Medicago got federal support to help develop the vaccine, and Ottawa bought the rights to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it were to be approved for use.

The company has a unique approach to growing vaccines, using plant proteins to do so.

Most vaccines are made by growing live viruses in “primary cells,” which have traditionally been chicken eggs but can also be chicken embryos, yeast, bacteria or cell cultures. The viruses are then killed and split for use in the vaccine.

Medicago's website shows huge greenhouses filled with lettuce-like plants, saying it uses them as “mini protein factories.”

It uses plants to grow a similar viral cell to the ones animals can provide, using “living plants as bioreactors to produce a non-infectious particle that mimics the target virus, without the use of any live viruses,” says its website.

This is a developing story that will be updated.