MONTREAL -- In addition to staying as far away Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge as humanly possible, commuters this long weekend should avoid the Ville-Marie Expressway east between the tunnel and the Turcot Interchange and on spans of the Metropolitan Expressway.

ILE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE

The section of Highway 40 between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville on the bridge is closed long term.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (ROUTE 136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound between the Turcot Interchange and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathedrale entrances (in the tunnel).

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from Highway 15 North, Highway 20 East and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South to the Ville-Marie Expressway.

The Pullman Blvd. entrance.

THE METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 40)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East between the Saint-Michel Blvd. exit (75) and the Lacordaire Blvd. entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Saint-Michel Blvd. entrance at 8:30 p.m.

HIGHWAY 520

On Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The A-520 service road westbound at Highway 13.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

On Highway 13 North, the Highway 520 West exit (3-O).

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance.

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Wellington St.

All roadwork may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For more information and detours got to the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.