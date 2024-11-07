Montreal mustard maker still waiting for city's help after water main break
The Aug. 16 water main break on René-Lévesque Boulevard wiped out most of the inventory of La Morin, an award-winning specialty mustard company founded by Julien Morin several years ago.
"It’s about $300,000 in losses," he said. "It seems little, but for us, $300,000 in losses, it’s very big for a small company."
In the months since, he’s been forced to relocate his business but is still waiting for answers from the city and compensation.
"I don't think it's normal in 2024 that the water main break and citizens are impacted, and small businesses are impacted to the point that they might close. And we're still three months later and we did not hear about anyone taking the responsibility," he said.
He said it took him nearly 40 hours to fill out all the paperwork the city of Montreal requires to make a claim, and although they have acknowledged the claim there has been no further response.
The city did not respond to CTV News's request for comment.
Morin said he’s had to foot the bill to get his production line up and running again, but they are still only producing a portion of what they were able to do at their previous location.
He said fortunately he was able to keep his staff employed but needs help to keep his business afloat.
"Right now, we're operating at the bare minimum just to keep our contracts alive. It's a challenging time. We're doing everything we can to go through this," he said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There is no electricity': Canadian travellers in Cuba urge caution in hurricane's wake
Cuba's power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Rafael, which ripped across the country as a Category 3 storm. In western Cuba, it toppled buildings and pushed 50,000 people to find shelter elsewhere. Cubans were already enduring rolling blackouts due to energy shortages.
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
RCMP already 'on high alert' for potential wave of migrants after Trump election
Canada's federal police force has been preparing for months on a contingency plan for a potential massive influx of migrants across the border following Trump's promise of 'mass deportations' of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
Canadian arrested in Florida for allegedly possessing child sex abuse content
A 25-year-old Canadian man was arrested in Florida last weekend after police say he was caught with child sex abuse content.
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
Biden delivers remarks following Trump's win
U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks to the nation Thursday in what was his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
Reporter accused of being Russian spy tells MPs they fell for disinformation
David Pugliese told the House of Commons security committee today he found it astonishing that none of the MPs on the committee challenged the allegations that he was a spy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Richmond Hill father charged with murder in death of his seven-week-old infant
A father has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his weeks-old baby in Richmond Hill.
-
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspects wanted after jewelry stolen in distraction thefts in Halton Region
Police in Halton Region are warning the public after three recent incidents where victims were distracted by suspects and robbed of their jewelry.
Ottawa
-
Drugs and weapons seized, multiple arrests after police operation at Guertin arena in Gatineau, Que.
Fifteen people have been arrested during a police operation outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., where a homeless encampment has been located for months.
-
Residents raise a stink about garbage heap on Ottawa street
A growing pile of garbage along Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end has become an unsightly and smelly mess for local business owners who say they are tired of seeing the area used as an illegal dumping ground.
-
Eastern Ontario suspect posing as government worker, asking for money: OPP
An eastern Ontario suspect has been contacting residents, by phone, text or email, posing as a government worker and asking for large amounts of money transfer through Bitcoin, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Atlantic
-
Yarmouth deaths ruled murder-suicide, intimate partner violence; third case in N.S. in 3 weeks
For the third time in less than a month, the Nova Scotia RCMP has ruled two suspicious deaths a case of murder-suicide resulting from intimate partner violence.
-
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard Newfoundland ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
-
Halifax mall stabbing: Third adult charged for allegedly providing false information
Halifax Regional Police has charged a third adult for allegedly providing false information in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old boy in April.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Northern Ontario
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
-
Greater Sudbury funds two overnight warming centres for the homeless
With shelters at capacity and a need to keep people warm as winter nears, Greater Sudbury is funding two overnight warming centres this fall and winter.
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
London
-
Londoner cashes in with $2.5 million win in Lotto 6/49 Jackpot
London’s Michael Morris is officially a multi-millionaire after cashing in his September 28 lottery ticket – he split the $5 million prize with another lucky winner and walked away $2.5 million richer.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Teenage girls assaulted by woman on school property
Two teenage girls in London were assaulted by a woman on school property on Wednesday, according to police. Around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the call at Regina Mundi Catholic Highschool.
-
Hanover boil water advisory expected to last until at least Friday
It’s bottled and boiled water at Ashanti Coffee in Hanover today, following an unexpected town-wide boil water advisory.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Kitchener, man left with serious injuries
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
-
Senior robbed, walker thrown in Grand River in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service has arrested a woman believed to be responsible for a daytime robbery of a senior citizen.
-
WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
Windsor
-
'It doesn't make any sense': Copper wire thieves targeting small business rooftops
A number of small business owners along Tecumseh Road East in Windsor are frustrated after a recent string of copper wire thefts.
-
43 vehicles damaged, police looking to identify suspects
Windsor police are wanting to identify two suspects in connection to damage made to 43 vehicles on Halloween.
-
Suspects sought after west Windsor break-in
Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after a commercial break-in in west Windsor.
Barrie
-
Heavy police presence in Orillia
OPP are actively investigating the area around West Street South at Cochrane Street and Matchedash Street South at Cochrane Street.
-
Intersection closed after cement truck loses mixer
A major Barie intersection was closed Thursday morning after a cement truck reportedly lost its mixer.
-
Fire burns trailer in wooded area
First responders tended to a trailer that caught fire in a wooded area in New Tecumseth Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. father sentenced for impaired driving crash that killed 7-year-old son
A B.C. man who crashed his car when he was high on meth, causing the death of his seven-year-old son and injuring his two other children and their mother, has been sentenced to six years in prison and banned from driving for 35 years.
-
Rangers dismantle long-standing homeless camp in Vancouver's CRAB Park
A forewarned eviction of homeless people living in a long-standing encampment in Vancouver’s CRAB Park went ahead on Thursday.
-
Young man sentenced for 2021 killing of Vinay Aujla in South Vancouver
Three years after the violent altercation in South Vancouver that killed 19-year-old Vinay Aujla, a young man has been sentenced for manslaughter.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. father sentenced for impaired driving crash that killed 7-year-old son
A B.C. man who crashed his car when he was high on meth, causing the death of his seven-year-old son and injuring his two other children and their mother, has been sentenced to six years in prison and banned from driving for 35 years.
-
Parks Canada halts controversial deer cull on B.C. island, seeks 'reimagined solution'
Federal officials have spared the lives of the remaining invasive deer on a small British Columbia island, pausing the final phase of their plan to eradicate the animals in the eleventh hour.
-
Labour minister decries 'lack of urgency' to solve B.C., Montreal port disputes
Canadian retailers say their frustration is growing with the lack of movement to resolve disruptions at Canada's two largest ports, including silence surrounding a lockout at British Columbia ports that is into its fourth day.
Winnipeg
-
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
-
'A tragedy': Judge urges northern Manitoba sobering shelter after police cell death
A judge is urging the Manitoba government to look at establishing a safe sobering centre in a northern community to prevent in-custody deaths of people detained due to intoxication.
-
Meth, weed found in box of chocolates donated to Brandon food hamper program
A box of chocolates donated to a Brandon non-profit helping vulnerable people was found to have marijuana and meth inside.
Calgary
-
School bus involved in Calgary collision with car on Crowchild
A school bus collided with a car Thursday at the intersection of Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail.
-
Two Calgary businesses found selling fireworks without proper permits, city says
Two Calgary businesses have been accused of selling consumer fireworks without proper permits. In a news release Thursday, the City of Calgary said it found two businesses in violation of bylaws that forbid the display, sale, or offering the sale of consumer fireworks.
-
Gord Bamford is asking Calgarians for help finding his stolen guitar and hat
Canadian country music star Gord Bamford is asking Calgarians to keep an eye out for several items that were stolen from his truck this week, including one of his guitars.
Edmonton
-
Alberta forestry minister says wolverine, lynx trapping limits lifted to gather data
Alberta Forestry Minister Todd Loewen says the decision to lift limits on trapping for animals like wolverines is being done to get more data on what to do with them.
-
Alberta government fires AIMCo board, citing rising costs and poor performance
Alberta’s finance minister has sacked the board of directors of AIMCo, which manages pension and other funds for the province and handles more than $160 billion in assets
-
Police identify woman stabbed and killed in Fort McMurray
RCMP have identified a woman who was stabbed and killed in Fort McMurray on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Change-room ban policy no longer top priority for Sask. gov't, premier says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a change-room ban policy he previously touted as his first order of business if re-elected is no longer a top priority.
-
'It's heartbreaking': Indigenous dancer says regalia was stolen, offers $500 reward
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
-
Sask. premier announces all new cabinet ministers following election win
The Saskatchewan Party will enter government with an all new 16-member cabinet – with no minister holding the portfolios they had prior to election day.
Saskatoon
-
'It's heartbreaking': Indigenous dancer says regalia was stolen, offers $500 reward
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers issue five-day strike notice
Workers at the Saskatoon Public Library are ready to hit the picket lines on Tuesday if they don’t see an offer that addresses their wage and safety concerns.
-
Change-room ban policy no longer top priority for Sask. gov't, premier says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a change-room ban policy he previously touted as his first order of business if re-elected is no longer a top priority.