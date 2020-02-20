MONTREAL -- Roadwork will close a major section of Highway 20 this weekend, but only overnight Friday and Sunday. Some exits on the Turcot interchange, however, will be closed all weekend long. Here's what you need to know:

Highway 720

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m., Highway 720 West will be closed between Exit 5 inside the Ville-Marie tunnel (Robert Bourassa Boulevard, Highway 10 East) and the entrance to Lucien-L’Allier St.

Turcot interchange (night closures)

Overnight Friday, from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m., and again overnight Sunday, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., the ramp from Highway 15 in both directions towards Highway 20 West (towards the West Island) will be closed. (NOTE: the exit from Highway 15 South towards Highway 20 will only open at 9 a.m. on Saturday) *See graphic

From Saturday at 5 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., Chemin de la Cote-St-Paul will be closed between Monk Boulevard and Notre-Dame St. (under Highway 15)

Highway 20

Overnight Friday, from midnight until 9 a.m. and again overnight Sunday from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., Highway 20 West will be closed between the Turcot and the Saint-Pierre interchanges.

Also overnight Friday, starting at midnight and ending at 8 a.m., and overnight Sunday, starting at midnight and ending at 5 a.m., the entrance from Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Boulevard onto the Highway 20 will be closed.

On Highway 720 East, exit 2 (for Atwater Avenue) will be closed from Friday at midnight until Saturday at 8 a.m.

Starting on Monday at 9 p.m., in the Ville-Marie tunnel, will be closed until March 13.