MONTREAL -- Summer weather is making a comeback this weekend across southwestern Quebec.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 20s, and with humidity in place it’s expected to feel like the low 30s.

If you have a heated #pool, this may be the last great weekend to use it. #Summery #warmth & #humidity are back! Heat peaks #Sunday & some areas could see temperatures hit the 30° mark!

For Montreal...

High Sat: 26°, Humidex: 31

High Sun: 27°, Humidex: 33

⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/dZkB89j4nE — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) September 25, 2020

Montreal is not expected to break any records, but it could see its warmest temperature readings of the month on Saturday, Sunday and again on Monday. (The warmest day so far this month was September 7, Labour Day, with a high of 26°C.)

Some communities farther south, like Saint-Anicet and Sainte-Clothilde, could see the mercury climb to 30°C on Sunday. On average, Montreal typically records at least one 30-degree day in September, but not this year. Surprising, given the intense heat and humidity the city experienced this summer that started as early as May!

This latest influx of warmer weather started to make an appearance on Wednesday. With the exception of Friday, when daytime highs are expected to be closer to seasonal at 18°C, Montreal will continue to see above average temperatures into early next week. On Tuesday, a cold front will push through triggering showers and possible thundershowers, and bring temperatures back to seasonal by Wednesday.