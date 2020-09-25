MONTREAL -- Summer weather is making a comeback this weekend across southwestern Quebec.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 20s, and with humidity in place it’s expected to feel like the low 30s.

Montreal is not expected to break any records, but it could see its warmest temperature readings of the month on Saturday, Sunday and again on Monday. (The warmest day so far this month was September 7, Labour Day, with a high of 26°C.)

Seven-day forecast Sept. 25 - Oct. 1T

Some communities farther south, like Saint-Anicet and Sainte-Clothilde, could see the mercury climb to 30°C on Sunday. On average, Montreal typically records at least one 30-degree day in September, but not this year. Surprising, given the intense heat and humidity the city experienced this summer that started as early as May!

Upper air analysis, Sept. 25, 2020

This latest influx of warmer weather started to make an appearance on Wednesday. With the exception of Friday, when daytime highs are expected to be closer to seasonal at 18°C, Montreal will continue to see above average temperatures into early next week. On Tuesday, a cold front will push through triggering showers and possible thundershowers, and bring temperatures back to seasonal by Wednesday.