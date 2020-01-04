Weather set to drop back to normal as snow is coming
Published Saturday, January 4, 2020 9:56AM EST
MONTREAL -- Environment Canada is reporting that snow should begin this afternoon, and end overnight, as the mild weather looks set to end.
The forecast is calling for two centimetres of snow, and the temperature will drop to minus 5 overnight.
Sunday's forecast is set to be mostly sunny but with a chance of flurries in the morning.
Temperatures should stay around minus 5 all day Sunday and drop as low as minus 11 overnight.