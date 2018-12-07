

CTV Montreal





A water main break flooded a street and several homes in Cote Saint-Luc early Friday morning.

Crews were quick to turn off the main valves at Mackle Rd. and Eldridge Ave. but by that point water levels in the street had risen to above ankle height.

Electricity was cut off to the area while crews worked to shut off the leaking pipe and then drain water from the street.

About ten homes were flooded, and will likely not have any water for the rest of the day while the broken pipe is repaired.