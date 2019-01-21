

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating an accident that occurred overnight between a vehicle and a snow removal truck in Anjou.

The collision happened at Larrey St. and Louis-H-Lafontaine Blvd. after the driver of a four-door sedan ran a red light.

It was struck by a snow removal vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

The driver was transported to hospital, but managed to escape the collision relatively unscathed – only a few cuts and bruises, according to police.

The car, however, was totalled.