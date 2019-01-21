Featured Video
WATCH: Anjou driver survives overnight collision with snow removal truck
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 8:13AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 8:14AM EST
Police are investigating an accident that occurred overnight between a vehicle and a snow removal truck in Anjou.
The collision happened at Larrey St. and Louis-H-Lafontaine Blvd. after the driver of a four-door sedan ran a red light.
It was struck by a snow removal vehicle in the middle of the intersection.
The driver was transported to hospital, but managed to escape the collision relatively unscathed – only a few cuts and bruises, according to police.
The car, however, was totalled.
Latest Montreal News
- 5 things to know for Monday, January 21, 2019
- WATCH: Anjou driver survives overnight collision with snow removal truck
- Montrealers turning to the internet to buy groceries
- Weekend Bite: 'Drogheria Fine' stirs up city's best five-ingredient tomato sauce
- Old Brewery Mission using shuttle service to drop homeless at shelters during frigid nights